Marriage Licenses
Aug. 7
• Matthew Bryce Lyons, 22, and Brooke Ashton Phelps, 23, both of Maryville
• John Douglas Rader, 65, of Clinton, and Beverly Gail Neal, 59, of Maryville
• Chelsea Jean Hayes, 24, and Alexander Mark Strawbridge, 24, both of Maryville
• Stephen Delano Ervin, 34, of Harrogate, and Tristanie Leanne Dykes, 33, of Speedwell, Tennessee
• Zane Edward Crowe, 72, and Belva Ann Bodner, 67, both of Maryville
Aug. 10
• Liberty Idell Denu, 23, and Aiden Michael Collins, 23, both of Louisville
• Ryan Anthony Jerome, 24, and Brooke Nicole King, 22, both of Friendsville
• Vishnu Vijaybhai Patel, 24, of Maryville, and Janki Pankaj Patel, 23, of Columbus, Mississippi
• Scott Joseph Simpson, 35, and Brittany Rochelle Watson, 33, both of Maryville
• Ashley Nicole Baldwin, 34, and Zachary Alan Clark, 30, both of Maryville
Aug. 13
• Ashley Lynn Conner, 25, and Michael Joe Pittman, 25, both of Maryville
• Chauncey Leon Padilla, 24, and Maliyah Taj Martin, 25, both of Louisville
• Brandon Christian Sulfridge, 22, and Dakota Cheyenne White, 22, both of Maryville
