Marriage Licenses
July 24
• Kaitlyn Amber Hall, 27, and Austin Garren Banks, 26, both of Maryville
• Brian Anthony Pinyan, 44, and Crystal Gail Parent, 44, both of Louisville
• Joey Willard Kimbrell Sr., 61, of Lenoir City, and Madonna Jean Michels, 54, of Friendsville
July 27
• Richard Edwin Pollard, 65, of Powell, and Connie Ellen Young, 65, of Maryville
• Paul Wesley Fernandez, 33, of Maryville, and Mikia Lakay Scott, 30, of Knoxville
July 28
• Caroline Grace Stuart, 25, and Kevin Joseph Taylor, 25, both of Maryville
• Hannah Elizabeth Norton, 20, of Seymour, and Noah Matthew Nokes, 22, of Maryville
July 29
• Naomi Dawn Borquez-Webster, 35, and Christopher Dean Lumpkin, 31, both of Walland
• Michael Walker Malec, 54, and Christi H. Cronin, 50, both of Cartersville, Georgia
• Emma Rachel Arnold, 22, of Maryville, and Camden Scott Laugherty, 21, of Friendsville
• Ariel Marie Brown, 31, and Daryl Lawayne Guess, 28, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana
• Savannah Rae Pinson, 22, and David Matthew Hanson, 23, both of Alcoa
July 31
• Rohan B. Patel, 28, of Cumming, Georgia, and Devangi Kamleshbhai Patel, 25, of Maryville
• Adam Jeremy Gann, 35, and Tamara Lynn Gann, 36, both of Maryville
• Patrick Evan Reilly, 30, of Alcoa, and Katherine Claire Vance, 25, of Knoxville
• Shirley Marie Pritchard, 57, and Timothy Scott Welch, 60, both of Maryville
• Morgan Mckenzie Ingram, 24, and Stan Miller Sharp, 34, both of Maryville
• Brandon Haynes, 36, and Catrina McMahan Anderson, 34, both of Alcoa
• Aaron Thomas Romano, 33, and Kylie Nicole Fraser, 31, both of Friendsville
• Donald Robert Barger, 64, of Knoxville, and Debra Elaine Shoemaker, 64, of Maryville
