Nov. 23
• Cody Clayton Schossau, 24, and Caitlin Marie Cox, 25, both of Louisville
• Diane Lovell, 56, and Charles Ray Morgan, 77, both of Rockford
• George Gregory Greene, 63, and Ella Renee Padgett, 55, both of Somerset, Kentucky
• Sean David Newberry, 29, of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, and Catherine Victoria Thomas, 30, of McLean Virginia
• Matthew Thomas Kral, 38, of Knoxville, and Autumn Rose Flanigan, 28, of Maryville
Nov. 28
• Jordan Brice Tipton, 32, and Madison Denise Huskin, 24, both of Maryville
Nov. 29
• Robin Ann Devereaux, 57, and John Jedidiah Rossow Dickenson, 44, both Maryville
• Kodie Vaughn Humphrey, 25, of Harriman, and Taylor Jenkins, 25, of Lenoir City
Nov. 30
• Trinity Danielle Cole, 19, and Jacob Matthew Vinson, 20, both of Greenback
• Benjamin Joel Rodriguez, of California, and Becca Florica Baraiac, 18, of Lenoir City
Dec. 1
• Hannah Rose Bartlett, 25, and Sean Colin Barber, 27, both of Land O' Lakes, Florida
• Druann Lavigne, 57, and Warren Robert Block, 58, both Maryville
• Yeimy Lorena Villanuava, 19, and Oscar Lisandro Perez, 26, both of Maryville
• Riley Lance Presson, 22, of Friendsville, and Aria Danielle Skinner, 19, of Maryville
• Collin Justus Bond, 26, of Friendsville, and Tamia Danielle Hurst, 25, of Maryville
• Claire Elizabeth Pierce, 30, and Ronnie Paige Janey, 57, both of Louisville
