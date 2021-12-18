Marriage Licenses

Dec. 2

• Amber Alline Nolan, 27, and Kiowa Vickrey, 29, both of Maryville

Dec. 3

• Christopher Ray Grimes, 24, and Destiny Shyan Hannah, 23, both of Maryville

• Lillie Halsey, 29, and Jake Kilbarger, 28, both of Louisville

• Andrew Jackson Stiles IV, 35, and Jenna Kate Decarlo, 34, both of Charlotte, North Carolina

• Courtney Renea Paige Stevens, 25, and Johnathan Tyler Rouse, 26, both of Maryville

• Elisha Rachelle Daugherty, 32, and Albert Lee Hall, 31, both of Maryville

• Hunter Ray Hudgens, 20, of Greenback, and Kyla Renee Digman, 18, of Maryville

• Chucky Lee Hawkins, 44, and Tiffany Nichole Pippin, 38, both of Rockford

• Ryan Michael Kirst, 22, and Katlyne Victoria Massey, 21, both of Maryville

Dec. 6

• Alan Ray Holtzclaw, 63, and Monica Lea Wheeler, 47, both of Maryville

• Nemesio Bahena, 35, and Reyna Corrales, 33, both of Rockford

Dec. 7

• Deidra Avara McCroskey, 22, of Seymour, and Andrew James Wilburn, 21, of Maryville

Dec. 8

• Savannnah Joy Kawa, 23, of Maryville, and Thomas John Cole, 22, of Louisville

Dec. 9

• Daniel Lee Beeler, 37, and Kaylee Michelle Countiss, 27, both of Knoxville

• Brian Lawery Handley, 38, of Maryville, and Jaclyn Nicole Romines, 35, of Knoxville

