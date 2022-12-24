Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Dec. 9
• Logan Keith Bookout, 26, and Courtney Faith Stout, 23, both of Maryville
• Michael Robert Dickerson, 26, and Maria Corinne Long, 29, both of Maryville
• William Rick Matlock, 63, and Kathy Lynn Hobby, 63, both of Maryville
• Nancy Lee Roy Brooks, 56, and Victor Lee Smallin, 61, both of Maryville
• Christy Funderburg, 32, and Adam Frank, 32, both of Sugar Hill, Georgia
• Catherine Elizabeth Denton, 29, and Joseph Alexander Cascarella, 30, both of Maryville
• Christina Michelle Weaver, 34, and Jonathan Matthew Isenburg, 42, both of Maryville
• Jerry Wayne Haire, 50, of Lenoir City, and Melissa Charlotta Mustin, 51, of Sweetwater
• Kaleb Stanley Lay, 21, and Chloe Grace Branton, 19, both of Knoxville
• Clark Jones, 26, and Lesley McCarter, 24, both of Maryville
• Harry Herbert Mabry Jr., 49, and Holly Kristen Chapman, 33, both of Louisville
• Charles Philip Bush, 47, and Princess Margaret Gideon, 50, both of Seymour
• Kathryne Gayle Bowles, 24, and Keaton Taylor Shillings, 27, both of Maryville
Dec. 12
• Noah William Kirk, 44, and Patricia Dell Talbot, 45, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
• Hannah Christine Gorga, 23, and Isaac Samuel Keller, 23, both of Maryville
• Noah Zachary Smith, 17, and Caroline Olivia French, 19, both of Maryville
• Melissa Detullio, 34, of Maryville, and Joshua Lee Farris, 33, of Alpharetta, Georgia
• Louis Tayoto Hofmann, 41, and Rhoda Evangelista Rubio, 51, both of Maryville
Dec. 13
• Cameron Sean Duff, 27, and Emma Rose Grodan, 24, both of Maryville
Dec. 14
• Ron Lee Silver, 50, of Maryville, and Jodi Michele Craker, 52, of Sevierville
• Dany Mauricio Lopez Amador, 19, and Geneva Nicole Castillo, 33, both of Knoxville
• Thomas Edgar Dalton Jr., 39, of Walland, and Dahlila Anne Hill, 43, of Maryville
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.