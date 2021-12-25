Marriage Licenses
Dec. 10
• Laura Renee Killion, 50, and Travis Wayne Holbert, 46, both of Rockford
• Donald Albert Smith, 80, of Franklin, North Carolina, and Jewel Clark Rankin, 81, of Maryville
• Joseph Mark Rogers, 33, and Tarrah Tyanne Click, 34, both of Seymour
• Phyllis J. Johnson, 57, and Kenneth Ray Herron, 62, both of Maryville
Dec. 13
• Heather Nicole Kaiser, 33, and William Blakely Swann, 30, both of Maryville
• Candice Kay Zollner, 29, and Wesley Lynn Justice, 34, both of Maryville
• Steven Eliphes Hall, 45, and Cristina Dominguez Salinas, 38, both of Alcoa
• Michele Cary Lawrence, 50, and Harmon Curtis Bower, 58, both of Maryville
Dec. 14
• Gregory Dale Nichols, 59, and Teresa Ann Long, 55, both of Maryville
• Linzie Colleen Mariacher, 30, and Logan Michael Cleckner, 25, both of Maryville
Dec. 15
• Richard Edwin Lanier Love, 40, and Tessa Jo Delozier, 43, both of Louisville
• Benjamin Harrison Brewer, 30, and Ronald Mendoza De Jesus, 36, both of Maryville
• Dusten Drew Green, 33, and Nicole Diane Abbott, 28, both of Maryville
