Marriage Licenses
Dec. 3
• Deon Jaquez Brabson, 30, and Mauricesheia Tiara Goins, 30, both of Knoxville
• Scott Michael Evers, 45, of Maryville, and Sharon Rose Anderson, 35, of Lexington, Kentucky
Dec. 4
• Zachary Preston Young, 33, and Harley Dean Cope, 24, both of Greenback
• Charles Daniel McDowell, 71, of Chattanooga, and Janet Lynn Sanders, 67, of Hixson, Tennessee
• Michael Edward Crowe, 53, and Lora Jean Kirby, 50, both of Maryville
• John Dylan Wilde, 37, and Angel Marie Smith, 19, both of Maryville
• William Jackson Brickey, 61, of Townsend, and Cynthia Dianne Russell, 52, of Madisonville
Dec. 7
• Thelas Clarence Kimble Jr., 26, and Olivia Elaine Harrell, 25, both of Maryville
• Andrew Preston Maupin, 39, and Leila Lamb Galaba, 38, both of Knoxville
• Daniel William James Frith, 24, and Tonia Megan Poole, 31, both of Greenback
Dec. 8
• Carl Raymond Breeden, 76, of Louisville, and Nola Rebecca Teffeteller, 68, of Maryville
• Gregg Lee Landers, 57, and Donna Loretta Yearout, 54, both of Maryville
• Daniel Wayne Widner, 24, and Courtney Kay Green, 24, both of Seymour
• Hunter Drake Williams, 22, of Maryville, and Kadence Oneal Newman, 22, of Seymour
Dec. 9
• Alec Taylor Riden, 21, of Maryville, and Alessandra Marie Paolantoni, 22, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama
Dec. 10
• Joshua Allan Steel, 34, and Lori Kimbrow Lozano, 31, both of Seymour
• Lidia Marisely Lopez, 26, and Leymin Josue Ramos Rivas, 27, both of Maryville
• Gloria Monique Bradley, 29, and John E. Foxx, 40, both of Alcoa
