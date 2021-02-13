Marriage Licenses
Jan. 28
• Kaleb Adam Rife, 26, and Taylor Marie Viglasky, 23, both of Maryville
Jan. 29
• Kory Lee Frank, 32, of Friendsville, and Shounna Leanne Ayers, 30, of Sevierville
• Justin Reed Teffeteller, 28, and Ivy Leeann Russell, 23, both of Alcoa
• Ronnie Lee Rochester II, 30, and Lindsey Ceara Neely, 30, both of Maryville
Feb. 1
• Vern Benson Snyder, 57, and Sarah Deas Johnston, 42, both of Maryville
Feb. 2
• Elizabeth Merle Hodge, 27, and Jerod Devoe Craig, 30, both of Maryville
• Lorin Kendle Lewis, 26, and Jeremy Todd Messer, 28, both of Maryville
• Meaghan Nicole Perez, 22, and Blake Steven Dodson, 20, both of Maryville
Feb. 3
• Ronald Lynn Simpson, 62, of Seymour, and Lisa Michelle James, 60, of West Plains, Missouri
• James Ivan Jones, 58, and Nancy Kay Rose, 62, both of Friendsville
Feb. 4
• Justin William Gann, 32, and Dianna Michelle Parton, 37, both of Maryville
• John Joseph Hayes IV, 44, and Leah Davison Hunt, 37, both of Maryville
