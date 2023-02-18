Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Jan. 27
William Rick Matlock, 63, and Kathy Lynn Hobby, 64, both of Maryville
Lyndze Shanta Harper, 28, and Domeniquez Aaron Grubbs-Cotton, 30, both of Maryville
Jan. 31
John Dudley Reese V, 26, and Natalie Anne Toombs, 26, both of Friendsville
Feb. 1
Amelia V. Condon, 70, and William Lee Ownes, 68, both of Townsend
Feb. 2
Paul E. Benson, 80, and Wanda Irene Baldwin Knight, 76, both of Maryville
Feb. 3
Jessica Dawn Howie, 34, and Charles William Pugh, 38, both of Knoxville
Bobby Lynne Freeman, 81, and Suzanne Elizabeth Richter, 68, both of Maryville
Beverly Ann Zimmer, 56, and Kenneth Dale Walker, 63, both of Walland
Carrie Marie Brear, 34, and Austin Michael Whitman, 26, both of New Albany, Indiana
Rebekah Juanita Harvey, 28, of Maryville, and William Corey Pyle, 25, of Friendsville
Feb. 6
Roger Waldrop Elliot Jr., 68, of Alcoa, and Glinda Gregory Ellis, 60, of Walland
Jamie McKenzie Shuler, 32, and Wesley Aaron Whaley, 35, both of Townsend
Johnny Vaughn Boring, 65, and Jamie Lorraine Lewelling Renshaw, 60, both of Maryville
Feb. 7
Brenda Faye Jensen, 56, and Trina Denise Price, 56, both of Maryville
Petrona Pascual-Domingo, 21, and Esvin Gildardo Saucedo Lorenzo, 22, both of Louisville
Feb. 9
Delaney Jean Smith, 26, and Bryan Jeffery Greenbaum, 26, both of Tampa, Florida
Richmond Keith Ivens, 29, and Haley Lorraine Wines, 27, both of Maryville
