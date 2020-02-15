Marriage Licenses

Jan. 31

• Brandon Matthew Parish, 33, and Afton Lynn Teffteller, 33, both of Tallassee

• Samantha Irina Warchol, 25, and Patrick Nicholas Ellis, 22, both of Knoxville

Feb. 3

• Andrew Bruce Galyon, 27, and Jennifer Gale Watkins, 33, both of Maryville

• Kristin Elizabeth Connell, 35, and Travis Leon Felder, 27, both of Maryville

Feb. 4

• John Paul Shoffner, 64, and Janine Sandra Hill, 54, both of Louisville

• Ryan Patrick Mark, 33, and Alexa Cuesta Romuga, 22, both of Maryville

Feb. 5

• Lynne Marie Jessen, 27, and Ian David Phipps, 30, both of Maryville

• Whitney Lorene Dye, 29, and Cody Allen Daugherty, 28, both of Maryville

• Charles Calvin Toomey, 76, of Madisonville, and Jerry Donette Hodge, 65, of Maryville

Feb. 6

• Jami Michelle Choy, 32, and Aaron Bryant Sugg, 40, both of Alcoa

