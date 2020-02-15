Marriage Licenses
Jan. 31
• Brandon Matthew Parish, 33, and Afton Lynn Teffteller, 33, both of Tallassee
• Samantha Irina Warchol, 25, and Patrick Nicholas Ellis, 22, both of Knoxville
Feb. 3
• Andrew Bruce Galyon, 27, and Jennifer Gale Watkins, 33, both of Maryville
• Kristin Elizabeth Connell, 35, and Travis Leon Felder, 27, both of Maryville
Feb. 4
• John Paul Shoffner, 64, and Janine Sandra Hill, 54, both of Louisville
• Ryan Patrick Mark, 33, and Alexa Cuesta Romuga, 22, both of Maryville
Feb. 5
• Lynne Marie Jessen, 27, and Ian David Phipps, 30, both of Maryville
• Whitney Lorene Dye, 29, and Cody Allen Daugherty, 28, both of Maryville
• Charles Calvin Toomey, 76, of Madisonville, and Jerry Donette Hodge, 65, of Maryville
Feb. 6
• Jami Michelle Choy, 32, and Aaron Bryant Sugg, 40, both of Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.