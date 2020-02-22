Marriage Licenses
Feb. 6
• Christina Marie Andon, 31, of Vonore, and Brandon Allen Reece, 36, of MAryville
Feb. 7
• Curtis Edward Hill, 57, of St. Lacon, Illinois, and Sherri Joy Voelker, 56, Bloomington, Illinois
• Dallas Pierce Labeau, 26, and Stephanie Renee Taylor, 31, both of Friendsville
• Holly Nichole Eatmon, 44, and Robert Dale Hill, 50, both of Louisville, Kentucky
• Katelyn Kristine Kimsey, 29, of Maryville, and Daniel Lawton Triplett, 32, of Bristol, Virginia
• Alia Dawn Cowden, 18, and Brennan Lynn Plemons, 19, both of Maryville
• Jonathan Felipe Marcos, 22, and Mateya Jewel Villarreal, 21, both of Maryville
Feb. 10
• Christopher Todd Riddle, 37, and Lindsay Lee Carr, 37, both of Franklin, Ohio
Feb. 11
• Barry Stephen Reed, 40, of Seymour, and Sarah Lenore Reed, 36, Sevierville
• Florence Pamela Brown, 59, and Gerald Keith Bentley, 54, both of Seymour
Feb. 12
• Mark Alan Hester, 58, and Vipaporn Hoothaisong, 36, both of Greenback
• Elizabeth Jeanette Fixter, 24, and Braden Ross Matthews, 25, both of Maryville
Feb. 13
• James Daniel Davis, 29, and Tina Marie Ayers, 26, both of Louisville
• Maria Antonia Hernandez-Garcia, 29, and Hugo Garcia-Gomez, 35, both of Maryville
• Erin Elizabeth Staley, 20, and Steven Dakota Berkshire, 20, both of Knoxville
• Jeffrey David Fowler, 38, and Sonja Lashea Fowler, 37, both of Maryville
• Terry Thomas Allmond, 66, of Kingston, and Wendy Heather Turner, 66, of Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.