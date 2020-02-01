Marriage Licenses
Jan. 16
• Avril Mcleod English, 35, and Dallas Carl Stephens, 55, both of Maryville
Jan. 17
• Tiffany Dawn garland, 22, and Johnathon James Blair, 24, both of Maryville
• Skye Virginia Crabill, 22, and Rasmus Baltsersen, 25, both of Maryville
• Sherri Jo Bell, 51, and Brian Keith Myers, 47, both of Maryville
• Mary Amanda Hearon, 35, and Tyvin Jemear Lankford, 29, both of Walland
Jan. 21
• Jethro Barger, 47, of Summertown, Tennessee, and Marian Herstein Kelly, 46, of Maryville
Jan. 23
• Kenna Nicole Broyles, 24, and Alexander Donald Simpkins, 22, both of Rockford
• James Pierce Miner, 29, and Meredith Margaret Shroyer, 27, both of Dallas, Texas
• Kaitlin Cheyanne Massey, 23, and Michael Douglas Jones, 26, both of Englewood
