Marriage Licenses
Dec. 29
• Michael Vincent Ferruggia, 28, and Brittany Ann Wilson, 23, both of Maryville
Dec. 30
• Amy Lynn Phillips, 40, and Roger Adam Crisp, 43, both of Maryville
• James David Creswell, 69, and Debra Sue Tharp, 63, both of Maryville
• Kirstin Nicole Farmer, 29, and Robert Baker Evans, 26, both of Alcoa
• Mary Kay McAllister, 28, and Tristian Reece Cooper, 27, both of Maryville
• Stacey Lee Sandoval, 36, and Amilcar Sandoval, 51, both of Maryville
Jan. 4
• Roger Lloyd Myers, 46, and Karina Dawn Hendgen, 54, both of Louisville
• Jillian Alivia Levine, 20, of Lake City, Florida, and Justin Blake Walker, 22, of Maryville
• Caina Anthony Fisher, 23, and Taylor Rose McIntosh, 21, both of Seymour
• Devin Reed Wilkie, 19, of Townsend, and Savannah Leah Vannorstran, 19, of Maryville
• David Julice Lequire, 42, and Susan Ann Rymer, 54, both of Maryville
Jan. 6
• David Charles Adlet, 58, and Diane Catherine Billups, 63, both of Townsend
• Michelle Snyder Whaley, 41, of Sevierville, and John Quincy Adams, 36, of Maryville
• Troy Nelson Galyon, 25, and Sarah Christine Dixon, 38, both of Maryville
Jan. 7
• Duane Carroll Monroe Jr., 37, and Latoya Delores Coffin, 44, both of Louisville
• Carlie Therese Neiman, 21, and Dean Paul John Degraffe Jr., 25, both of Maryville
• Jessica Nicole Monroe, 40, and Christopher Shawn Boling, 43, both of Maryville
