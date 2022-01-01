Marriage Licenses
Dec. 17
• Bonnie Lou Hutchinson, 72, and Michael Gerard Nestor, 71, both of Townsend
• Brianna Lee Meeker, 24, of Forest Hill, Maryland, and Lee James Parish, 25, of Corinth, Mississippi
• Donald Lee Young Jr., 62, and Candace Sue Oakes, 57, both of Louisville
• Olivia Cheyenne Ford, 20, of Knoxville, and Dylan Hunter Dixion, 20, of Seymour
• Asia Leighann Watson, 18, and Hayden Michael Childs, 23, both of Maryville
Dec. 20
• Kimberly Kaye Kirkland, 57, and Darrell Glenn Kinkead, 58, both of Maryville
Dec. 21
• Evan Wayne Burress, 22, of Maryville, and Samantha Kay Godfrey, 20, of Knoxville
• Jose Ruben Gonzalez, 41, and Veronica Rodriguez, 43, both of Maryville
