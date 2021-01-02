Marriage Licenses
Dec. 11
• Dana Lynne Hall, 60, and Randall Jeffery Hayes, 61, both of Maryville
• Philip Trent Jones, 36, and Yumika Komatsu, 36, both of Atlanta
Dec. 14
• Atlanta Gayle Russell, 32, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, and Charlie Alan McCravey, 27, of Greenback
• Chase Haden Sliger, 24, and Loren Lea Myers, 25, both of Maryville
• Kayla Elizabeth Michel Sarson, 23, and Christian Riely Jones, 23, both of Maryville
Dec. 15
• Alexis Elaine Guillen, 30, and Austin Parker Howard, 32, both of Maryville
• Lydia Renee Vananda, 21, of Townsend, and Jason Andrew Amburn, 21, of Maryville
Dec. 16
• Dustin Keith Eubanks, 25, and Brianna Blair Strickland, 22, both of Maryville
• Avery Todd Merriman, 51, and Anna Marie Russell, 55, both of Maryville
• Jessica Marie Some, 28, and Garrison Reed Boswell, 28, both of Maryville
• Joan Ellen Chodak, 70, and John Richard Barker, 74, both of Maryville
Dec. 17
• Nathan David Varner, 21, and Sarah Grace Caldwell, 18, both of Walland
• Patricia Clair Zahn, 70, and Jonathan Marlyn Stephens, 73, both of Maryville
• Justin Michael Johnston, 28, and Brigette Lejean Parsons, 26, both of Maryville
• Rachel Caroline Collins, 27, and Chad Robert Chappelow, 30, both of Maryville
• Caleb Thomas-Hunley Lovette, 27, of Foley, Alabama, and Elizabeth Kate Kelly, 26, of Jackson, Alabama
