Marriage Licenses
Dec. 23
• Valarie Renee Key, 19, and Evan Henry Melhorn, 19, both of Friendsville
• Daniel Thomas Glover, 22, of Brentwood, and Emily Nicole Huffer, 23, of Maryville
• Mark Eugene Fields, 56, and Wanda Lee Vaughn, 64, both of Maryville
• Ramon Ayala Villasenor, 39, and Cecilia Guerrero Arvizu, 36, both of Maryville
• Alisha Renee Carver, 28, and Dusty Ray Farner, 25, both of Portsmouth, Virginia
• Devin Dwayne Roberts, 20, of Walland, and Sydney Anne Yarberry, 19, of Maryville
• Aaron Lewis Kirby, 28, and Kimberly Anne McPherson, 28, both of Maryville
• Zane Ming Sutherland, 23, of Seymour, and Kara Corinne Harville, 22, of Maryville
• Carrie Nicole Parton, 41, and Pamela Ann Thacker, 42, both of Maryville
• Brittany Leanne Orebaugh, 33, and John Eric Feemster, 30, both of Guntersville, Alabama
• Richard Wyatt Lovelace, 60, of Alcoa, and Lea Diane Holt, 50, of Walland
• William Wayne Stafford, 65, and Judy Ann Marshall, 59, both of Maryville
