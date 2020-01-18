Marriage Licenses
Jan. 3
• Ian Andrew McKee, 29, of Maryville, and Lindsey Brooke Wright, 23, of Knoxville
• Donald Earle Bone Jr., 64, of Pine Hill, New Jersey, and Joni Lynn Borland, 56, of Daytona Beach, Florida
Jan. 6
• Michael Anthony Glandon, 48, and Nancy Lee Dockery, 53, both of Maryville
• David Tyrell Nipper, 31, and Patience Nicole Deardorff, 41, both of Alcoa
• Dillon Ray Wilburn, 25, and Candace Whitney Cromwell, 28, both of Townsend
• Cody Morgan Shoemaker, 23, and Ariel Hope Watson, 24, both of Maryville
• Adrien James Herbison, 43, and Ashley K. Nuchols, 30, both of Alcoa
• Ronald Daryl Johnson Jr., 27, and Sydney Rae Webb, 20, both of Maryville
Jan. 7
• Patricia Hicks, 53, and Gabriel Montanez, 43, both of Alcoa
Jan. 8
• Raul Placeres, 38, and Joanna Mae Placeres Protopapa, 37, both of Maryville
• Virginia Dawn Adkins, 24, and James Ray Bright, 29, both of Maryville
• Joel Jeremy Challenger, 41, and Elizabeth Ruth Euzebe, 32, both of Maryville
