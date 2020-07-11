Marriage Licenses
June 25
• Stephen Glenn Maxey, 48, and Sandra Kileen Bible, 38, both of Rockford
June 26
• Donald Rex Webb, 57, of Townsend, and Melissa Kaye Foxworth, 46, of Acworth, Georgia
• Wesley Aaron Meridieth, 34, and Carrie Elizabeth Allmon, 29, both of Townsend
• Justin Tyler Stott, 25, and Adorah Bryonne Freeman, 31, both of Townsend
• John Glenn Malone, 29, of Townsend, and Krystal Lorraine Wilson, 28, of Maryville
• Christina Kaye Phillips, 32, and Robert Allen Clark, 42, both of Maryville
• William Verlin Thacker, 44, and Patricia Michelle Gaddis, 51, both of Friendsville
• Mikala Dawn Hill, 27, of Maryville, and Christopher Stephen Bean, 23, of Knoxville
June 29
• Sandra F. Long, 61, and David A. Long, 55, both of Satsuma, Florida
• Makayla Elizabeth Payne, 23, Jasper, Georgia, and Trevor Austin Walker, 22, Seymour
• Stephen Allan Rogers Sr., 43, and Rebecca Marie Williams, 41, both of Rebecca, Georgia
• Hanna Rae Bowman, 18, of Maryville, and Austin Leon Marshall, 18, of Greenback
• Hannah Renee Seiler, 20, and Alec Taylor Glover, 25, both of Maryville
June 30
• Andrea Gabrielle Wilkerson, 27, of Maryville, and Avery Duan Westfield, 30, of Knoxville
• Micheal A. Friant, 33, and Leahanna Suarez Reed, 31, both of Maryville
July 1
• Jacob Nathaniel Adams, 22, of Powell, and Haley Corrine Cloud, 22, of Louisville
• David Fogg Job, 74, of Maryville, and Hornia Dockins Chrisman, 71, of Riceville
• Eric Ryan Bible, 48, and Anna Kristen Bible, 50, both of Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.