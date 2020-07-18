Marriage Licenses
July 2
• Ryan Mead McClenagan, 32, and Jessica Maria Saprissa, 29, both of Maryville
• Tanner William Petersen, 22, and Taylor Sage White, 26, both of Maryville
• Daniel Austin Hatcher, 24, and Lauren Ann Jenkins, 25, both of Maryville
• Anthony Douglas Cappa, 52, and Alison Elizabeth Bower, 51, both of Loveland, Ohio
• Mallory Celeste Pepperman, 23, and Hunter Lee Pack, 25, both of Maryville
July 6
• Corey Michael Adams, 24, of Maryville, and Kristy Lee Teaster, 26, of Walland
• Cameron Joseph Rehberg, 28, and Yu Kit Lai, 27, both of Alcoa
• Zachary Andrew McCammon, 34, and Janie Dianne Blue, 29, both of Maryville
• Melissa Lynn Honeycutt, 51, and Kenneth Ray Hickson, 72, both of Knoxville
• Jeffery Vincent Clark, 51, and Julie Ann Hill, 47, both of Maryville
• Richard Lee Brown, 51, of Greenback, and Melinda Kay Moses, 48, of Maryville
July 7
• Christopher James Huss, 51, and Stephanie Ann Stringer, 45, both of Maryville
• Catherine Isabella Dawn Hall, 21, and Darius Dejuan Boring, 20, both of Maryville
• Benjamin David Kolcan, 45, and Michelle Marie Puleo, 42, both of Maryville
• Luke Christopher Williams, 30, Jesica Ann Cockerham, 32, both of Kansas City, Missouri
• Carleen Danyelle Shepard, 38, and Jamey Lee Leonard, 39, both of Friendsville
• Benjamin Eric Mitchell, 42, and Jessica Anne Burkholder, 38, both of Maryville
July 8
• Raymond Lewis Wooten II, 47, of Maryville, and Claudine Rochele Hawn, 48, of Wartburg
• Kasey Lynn Hall, 26, and Christopher Eugene Payne, 26, both of Louisville
July 9
• Alexis Michelle Davis, 38, and Brandon Lee Grooms, 49, both of Maryville
• Daniel Alan Carver, 44, of Greenback, and Shelly Marie Sliger, 49, of Louisville
• Timothy Lee Gift, 28, and Bridget Esther Trimmer, 24, both of Louisville
• Taylor Annmarie Tanner, 19, and James Sultan Claiborne, 22, both of Maryville
• Jessica Nicole Cody, 24, and Warren Dakota Huett, 26, both of Vonore
• Bradley Lawrence Williams, 32, of Cordova, Tennessee, and Christina Machelle Ballenger, 44, of Memphis
