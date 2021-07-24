Marriage Licenses
July 9
• Timothy Neil Moore, Jr., 33, of Walland, and Janessa Louise Stultz, 33, of Maryville
• Ariel Tesla Farley, 26, and Ryan Christopher Johnson, 25, both of Maryville
July 12
• Daniel Edward Davis, 20, and Ashton Elizabeth Overton, 21, both of Townsend
• David Thomas Weisbarth, 62, and Sandra Leenell Weisbarth, 55, both of Maryville
• Martin Allen York, 51, and Patty Sue Loudy, 50, both of Maryville
July 13
• Latonya Lanear Revels, 51, of Alcoa, and Jeffrey Warren Moore, 58, of Knoxville
July 14
• Spencer Cole Russell, 30, and Kiara Denyce Clifton, 23, both of Maryville
• Cayla Marie Grace, 27, and Jonathan Phillip Schweinsberg, 29, both of Louisville
• Ashlyn Scheff Jockell, 36, and Michael Brandon Kirkland, 38, both of Saint Augustine, Florida
• Cindy Marie Hartman, 57, of Louisville, and Mark Eric Hartman, 57, of Maryville
• April Marie Williams, 25, and Christopher Wayne Willocks, 28, both of Rockford
July 15
• Mary Ann Hurst, 46, and Justin Eric Woodward, 40, both of Maryville
• Tandy Sue Shaffer, 49, and Marcus Scot Miller, 41, both of North Salem, Indiana
• Kady Nichole Woods, 19, of Maryville, and Paul Steven Satterfield, 2, of Lenoir City
• Phenisia Dawn Broadwater, 24, and Christopher Brian Martin, 23, both of Maryville
• Sierra Cheyenne Campbell, 19, of Science Hill, Kentucky, and Solomon Creed Smith, 21, of Louisville
• Nikita Ariel Machak, 28, and Babatope Oludamilola Awotona, 40, both of Atlanta, Georgia
• Alexander, Christopher Martin, 23, of Tallassee, and Tierra Nicole Banks, 22, of Maryville
