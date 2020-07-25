Marriage Licenses
July 9
• Katlyn Maree Gipson, 29, and Alexander Thomas Carpenter, 33, both of Alcoa
• William Elizabeth Pittman, 72, and Amparomay Torres Chichioco, 35, both of Alcoa
July 10
• Virginia Rachel Roberts, 24, and Dylan McKinley Wright, 23, both of Lenoir City
• Benjamin Wayne Cornett, 28, and Nikita Marie Hunt, 21, both of Maryville
• Heather Noelle Knott, 29, and Chad Christopher Conner, 39, both of Nashville
• Zen Thanh Monday, 22, and Allison Rose Taylor, 21, both of Maryville
• James William Rooks III, 24, and Jessica Faith Sanders, 21, both of Maryville
July 13
• Wayne Black, 67, of Townsend, and Debra Jones Roe, 62, of Maryville
• Wyatt Curtis Myers, 22, and Hannah Jo Lynn, 19, both of Maryville
• Justin James Goodell, 40, of Warren, Michigan, and Angel Lee Miller, 27, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee
• Nancy Lea Brown, 46, and Henry Mark Willocks, 47, both of Maryville
• David John Wallace, 59, of Maryville, and Donna Michelle Kiser, 44, of Greenback
July 14
• Iris E. Cordova, 33, and Juan C. Cinta, 27, both of Knoxville
• Jacklyn Dannel Paul, 30, and Joshua Martin Watts, 33, both of Seymour
• Michael John Smolka, 69, and Vilma Adaline Lyons, 58, both of Maryville
July 15
• Taylor Nicole Williams, 21, of Walland, and Noah Kristopher Jennings, 22, of Maryville
• Kaitlin Marie King, 26, and Nicholas Andrew Moore, 31, both of Maryville
July 16
• Jacob Ryan Purkey, 31, of Rockford, and Perrae Rochelle Sims, 27, of Maryville
• Tamera Dawn Housley, 47, and James Christopher Howard, 41, both of Maryville
• Donna Marie Grabowski, 56, and Carla Denise Stump, 56, both of Louisville
