July 15
• Jeremy Fate Thomas, 46, and Kelley Christine Walker, 48, both of Clayton, Georgia
• Ashley Nichole Parker, 36, of Cleveland, and Jason Paul Kensey, 49, of Maryville
• Ashley Brannon, 26, and Austin Hardwick, 27, both of Maryville
July 18
• Ashley Nichole Garrett, 36, and Jesse David Jacob Schultz, 39, both of Maryville
• Bobby Allen Whitehead, 50, of Maryville, and Loretta Lynn King, 43, of Jellico
• James E. Allison, 79, and Leila M. Hudgins, 60, both of Maryville
• Justine Craig Hanson, 23, and Brittany Leigh Odell, 22, both of Maryville
July 19
• Haley Ann Abner, 21, and Joshua Kenyon Holt, 21, both of Greenback
• Kyle Aaron Herold, of Maryville, 21, and Lindsay Renee Coleman, 20, of Knoxville
• Robert Peter Christy, 53, and Jennifer Marie Brophy, 44, both of Cedar Park, Texas
• Karen Lizeth Ferrera Carcamo, 19, and Denilson Rene Cabrera Hernandez, 20, both of Knoxville
• Carl John Stephenson, 22, and Caitlyn Ashley Stevens, 22, both of Maryville
July 20
• Chasity Michele Anderson, 39, of Maryville, and Ernest Eugene Patrick, 34, of Greenback
• Landon Reid Wilson, 19, of Louisville, and Kendall Ann Haggerty, 20, of Maryville
July 21
• Kourtney Nicole Drake, 25, and Gavin Keaton Chapman, 24, both of Maryville
• Chandler Bradford Reagan, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mary Mulvaney, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama
• Martin Anthony Nolan, 39, and Jennifer Michelle Craft, 33, both of Maryville
July 22
• Terry L. Jordan, 51, of Maryville, and Karla Emmanuel, 44, of Lithonia, Georgia
