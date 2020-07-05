Marriage Licenses
June 18
• Angela Renee Anderson, 34, and Charlotte Kay Claiborne, 47, both of Maryville
June 19
• Katie Martha Jones, 24, of Louisville, and Cameron Jacob Ray, 22, of Clinton
• Jared Austin Buhl, 22, and Savannah Jean Shropshire, 23, both of Maryville
• David Ryan Childress, 53, and Trina Dianne Bolen, 49, both of Vonore
• Andrew Philip Paramore, 29, and Ariel Nicole Heller-Sabet, 27, both of Brooklyn, New York
June 22
• David Ray Byrd, 76, of Maryville, and Jeretta June Burchfield, 72, of Rockford
• David Joshua Jett, 41, and Carey Michelle Lindsey, 38, both of Walland
• Tyler Stewart McGlothin, 28, and Niki Taylor Schmenger, 27, both of Maryville
• Michael Scott Blair, 45, and Candice Marie Storr, 43, both of Rockford
• Jacob James Montgomery, 30, and Taylor Ann Court, 29, both of Alcoa
• Katie Renee Rose, 28, and Timothy Allen Bryant, 27, both of Greenback
June 23
• Ryan Brent Raper, 40, and Heather Renea Gribble, 42, both of Maryville
• Norma Iris Correa, 26, and William Cody Patty, 26, both of Maryville
June 24
• Sasha Kathleen Dean, 29, and Brian Edward Myers, 32, both of Maryville
June 25
• Kenneth Ray Hunter Jr., 31, and Chassady Tiona Fuller, 28, both of Maryville
• Alexandria Leigh Harrison, 27, and Kari Alexandra Howe, 21, both of Maryville
• Gregory Owen Dahl, 43, and Mallory Deann Garringer, 33, both of Maryville
• Sierra Ann Reichert, 27, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, and James Kelly Franklin, 37, of Livingston, Tennessee
• Timothy Christopher Roessler, 33, and Laura Pauline Shipp, 33, both of Maryville
