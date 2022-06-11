Marriage Licenses

May 27

• Joslyn Marie Barton, 19, of Maryville, and Chase Hunter Garcia, 21, of Livonia, Michigan

• Richard Luke Whetsel, 29, and Kreistyn Elizabeth Baldridge, 29, both of Sevierville

• Michelle Yvonne Waters, 24, of Knoxville, and Austin Delozier, 25, of Maryville

• David Charles Jones, 49, and Josclyn Marie Roberts, 44, both of Maryville

• Michael David Ritchie, 25, and Emilee Nichole Hicks, 24, both of Greenback

• Carrie Marie Penberth, 54, and Christopher Donald Wenner, 60, both of Kaska, Pennsylvania

May 31

• Caroline Rebecca Malone, 20, and Austin Aaron Henry, 23, both of Kodak

• Chelsey Renea Barto, 29, of Maryville, Andrew Verlous Lynn, 34, of Rockford

• Matthew Chase Tipton, 26, and Bailey Taylor Kehoe, 23, both of Maryville

• Jonathon Aaron Stinnet, 32, and Kelly Renee Harold, 32

• Eric Carl Williams, 21, and Kobi Alexis Rosner, 21, both of Maryville

June 1

• Paden Kells Sawyer, 32, of Maryville, and Walter Lewis Jordan, 34, of Harriman

• Jesse Frank Hawkins, 37, and Nia Rochelle McDonald, 36, both of Maryville

• Allison L. Toombs, 23, of Friendsville, and Nathaniel S. Gallagher, 27, of Maryville

June 2

• Thomas Everett Schindel, 47, and Kellie Rose McLemore, 38, both of South Pittsburg

• Bryan Keith Franklin, 35, and Rebecca Ann Swihart, 43, both of Friendsville

• Jenna Marie Burke, 28, and James Davis Graham, 29, both of Greenville, South Carolina

• Tabitha Joanne Brookshire, 25, and Justin Lloyd Maples, 29, both of Alcoa

