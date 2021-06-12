Marriage Licenses
May 28
• Evan Tyler Bjarnason, 26, and Kristen Nicole Lane, 28, both of Maryville
• Elicia Marie Ferrer, 31, of Maryville, and Dion Lee Maples, 39, of Oliver Springs
• David Otto Wietlisbach, 55, of Seymour, and Julia Ellen Ross, 59, of Maryville
• Allyson Lea Landers, 27, and Chase Andrew Rhodes, 26, both of Maryville
• Edward Eugene Huskey, 53, and Angela Rose Gossett, 54, both of Maryville
• Tanner Gage Boring, 19, of Walland, and Madison Lynn Wilson, 18, of Maryville
• Melissa Helen Liponoga, 41, and Alan Bruce Myers, 40, both of Greenback
June 1
• Brandon Martin Head, 28, and Rachel Moriah Ina Deisher, 26, both of Rockford
• Spiro Giotis, 57, and Brandy Lee Perry, 42, both of Seymour
• Nathanael Allen Dean, 21, of Jackson, Tennessee, and Abigail Rose Bergquist, 20, of Maryville
• Deandra Ann Fritz, 23, and Nicholas Ryne Howerton, 23, both of Wolfforth, Texas
• Gabriela Daniela Holtman-Alexander, 26, and Ethan Kent Mumley, 26, both of Knoxville
• Keesha Sheree Giles, 35, and Christopher Brent Jenkins, 39, both of Maryville
• Joseph Christian Satterfield, 34, and Sydney Marie Canter, 29, both of Maryville
June 2
• Raymond Edward Darby, 49, and Carrie Ann Plotz, 50, both of Maryville
• Robert Lee Baker, 38, and Rebecca Nichole Jacobs, 46, both of Louisville
• Russell Alan Baldwin, 27, of Knoxville, and Miranda Ruth Viscardis, 20, of Seymour
• Caleb Austin Loos, 22, and Kassidi Danielle Mcdannel, 21, both of Louisville
June 3
• Bridgett Leanne Garrett, 28, and William Allen Nichols, 27, both of Maryville
• Teresa June Duckworth, 55, and Clarence Allen Martin, 68, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Payton Moore, 24, and David Austin Capps, 23, both of Maryville
• Jay Charles Denman III, 19, and Justina Paige Bramley, 20, both of Maryville
• Autumn Noelle Johnson, 25, and Logan Thomas Brewster, 26, both of Maryville
