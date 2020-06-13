Marriage Licenses
May 29
• Roger Bowens, 54, and Tabitha Lyn Stafford, 50, both of Maryville
• Waylon Earl Majors, 46, and Tarah Mary Ann Green, 45, both of Townsend
• Scott Austin Shell, 34, and Ashley Mara Witick, 33, both of Louisville
• Darla Leigh Russell, 49, of Maryville, and Ralph Vincent Laney, 56, of Knoxville
• Aaron Mendel Scott Chachamovits, 31, and Melinda Dawn Cox Martinez, 45, both of Maryville
• Joshua Lynn McClanahan, 28, and Angela Rhea Setzer, 24, both of Maryville
June 1
• Zachary Thomas Noe, 27, and Andrea Danielle Adams, 28, both of Alcoa
• Kylan James Wyckoff, 34, and Miran Jang, 32, both of Louisville
• Christine Stone, 49, of Dacula, Georgia, and Billy Reynolds, 59, of Townsend
• Hugh W. Allison II, 46, of Knoxville, and Laura Michelle Harris, 41, of Maryville
June 2
• Zebadiah Bo Willey, 24, and Kalina Nicole Flores, 22, both of Maryville
• Taven Lucas Perry-Hubbard, 20, and Savannah Hope Ford, 18, both of Maryville
June 3
• Jazmine Nicole Geary, 19, and Mark Steven Whitney, 36, both of Maryville
• Stacey Cheyanne Colyer, 36, and Robert Bradley Higgins, 43, both of Morristown
• Joshua James Thomas, 31, and Priscilla Jean Apgar, 34, both of Tellico Plains
June 4
• Timothy James Siethrich, 23, of Rockville, Maryland, and Beth Deeann Hawkins, 23, of Walland
• Raymond Lee Meece, 63, and Jennelle Nanleen Allen, 58, both of Louisville
June 5
• Stephanie Elisa Cuel, 25, and Forrest William Dolvin, 27, both of Franklin
• Jacob Dean Rumple, 20, and Alisha Grace Tipton, 19, both of Maryville
