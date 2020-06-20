Marriage Licenses

June 5

• Kristin Leigh Tinch, 30, of Maryville, and Christopher Dean Atkins, 35, of Walland

• Christopher Jon Mossburg, 37, and Megan Leann Barrett, 28, both of Maryville

• Marie Elizabeth Greene, 41, and Scott Andrew Stansbury, 47, both of Lafayette, Indiana

• Tylor James Lashuay, 27, and Kelsie Mae Murr, 29, both of Maryville

• Tyrel Wayne Drost, 38, and Aarin Ashleigh Authement, 32, both of Maryville

June 8

• Stephanie Marie Suarez, 33, and Joshua Bryant Allen, 31, both of Maryville

• Barbara Anne Leonard, 69, and Paul Edward Dalberg, 70, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan

• Destiny Paige Witcher, 18, of Maryville, and Patrick Alexander Destefano, 30, of Memphis

• Lorretta Elizabeth Phillips, 45, and Jason Kyle Ford, 45, both of Seymour

• Lanie Elizabeth Brimer, 29, and Jason Eugene Lacoursiere, 34, both of Alcoa

• Katelyn Delores Potter, 19, and Kenneth Bernard Rousseau, 24, both of Aloca

June 9

• Evan Bailey Warren, 23, of Alcoa, and Virginia Mardell Clark, 21, of Maryville

• Michele Russell, 34, and Brian Michael Sargent, 33, both of Maryville

June 10

• Gerald Craig Shelton, 37, of Hollywood, Florida, and Jessica Kay Calderon, 32, of Sweetwater

