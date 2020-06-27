June 12
• Jenna Mae Holder, 20, and Jacob Wesley Gross, 23, both of Maryville
• Maritza Ester Escobar, 48, and Rene Alfredo Joval Ramirez, 43, both of Knoxville
• Jason Ivan Johnson, 43, of Walland, and Sarai Lynn Garland-Brunk, 43, of Maryville
• Benjamin Aaron Penton, 29, and Celia Ann Ramos, 33, both of Maryville
• Kate-Lynn Kayla McGarry, 25, and Cody Sumber Lyon, 28, both of Tampa, Florida
June 15
• Daniel Mark Watson, 59, and Night Michemana Blaise, 25, both of Beech Bluff, Tennessee
• Laura Palmer Morton, 51, of Maryville, and Tommy John Blair, 57, of Harriman
• Douglas McArthur White, 78, of Rockford, and Rose Elma Hood, 78, of Knoxville
June 16
• Curtis Bradley Poe, 43, and Ashley Nichole Riddle, 26, both of Alcoa
June 17
• Evan Lars Hudspeth, 29, of Jefferson City, and Samantha Pearl Gardner, 34, of Seymour
• Alexander Zachary O'Brien, 23, and Angel Renee Wood, 23, both of Louisville
• Vincent Eugene Condry, 36, and Laura Marie Vallelonga, 29, both of Maryville
• Sarah Elaine Marlow, 21, of Powell, and Kurt Ryan Henderson, 23, of Lenoir City
• Robert John Kofroth Jr., 30, and Devin Jean Thompson, 36, both of Maryville
• Thomas Avery Vaughn, 34, of Maryville, and Abigail Gena Sutton, 36, of Knoxville
• Jordan Keith Ramsay, 31, and Heather Marie Alumbaugh Davenport, 43, both of Townsend
• Whitney Nicole Melhorn, 26, and Brenda Marie Cox, 25, both of Louisville
June 18
• Sara Faye Lowe, 35, and Raymond Paul Lankey, 43, both of Greenback
