Marriage Licenses
May 21
• Kalyn Grace Nunley, 18, of Decatur, Tennessee, and Zachary Cole Gibson, 21, of Friendsville
• Gabriella Mammana Newman, 33, and Michael Shawn Sadler, 48, both of Maryville
• Cody Lane Proffitt, 29, and Hayley Allison Baumgardner, 38, both of Walland
• Ashley Clinton McDonnell, 39, of Knoxville, and Joel David Snyder, 46, of Maryville
• Kirsten Mika Lyn Rozelle, 19, and Paxton Cain Paschel, 22, both of Friendsville
May 24
• Lawrence Mills Hawkins, 58, of Friendsville, and John Mickye Trentham, 64, of Loudon
• Samantha Cheyanne Thomas, 29, and Patrick Shane Davis, 48, both of Maryville
• Hallie Chandler Lands, 25, and Cooper Sheridan Hodges, 24, both of Maryville
May 25
• Jessica Michelle Cleveland, 28, and John Austin Hasentufel, 29, both of Louisville
• Dominique Alexis Garrow, 26, and Derek Lee Kagley, 37, both of Friendsville
• Benjamin Mclellan Donnell, 24, of Maryville, and Morgan Lindsey Ray, 23, of Walland
May 26
• Rosie Aurora Newton, 21, of Maryville, and Alexander Ross Elliott, 24, of Knoxville
• Hayley Merica Hicks, 25, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Joseph Daniel Evon, 26, of Vonore
• Erica Grace Ebenstein, 21, and Bryce Jordan Tufts, both of Huntsville, Alabama
• Sarah Jessica Amburn, 24, and Chase Christian Condon, 22, both of Maryville
• Shelby Lynn Avery, 30, and Angus Malcom Mcgill, 29, both of Knoxville
May 27
• Nicholas Woodrow Wolff, 28, and Caitlin Michelle Ratliff, 28, both of Maryville
• Sydnie Paige Morton, 22, and Owen Michael Solmen, 23, both of Friendsville
• Cari Renee Thompson, 31, and William Cody Irwin, 27, both of Maryville
• Herbert Hudson Newman II, 48, and Allisa Neshay Parham, 21, both of Louisville
• Cody Lewis Rice, 29, and Aubrianna Rose Skaalure, 26, both of Maryville
• Christine Renee Winstead, 57, and Ernest Lee Jones, 51, both of Maryville
• Rachel Olivia Scarbro, 40, and Cory Kyle Minzyk, 47, both of Maryville
• Kendall Lane Cooley, 22, and Brendan Matthew Campbell, 25, both of Maryville
• Paige Amber Boldt, 31, and Larry Robert Peters, 38, of Grand Rapids, Michigan
