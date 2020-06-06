Marriage Licenses
May 21
• Tairon Andrew Slappey and Jennifer Lynn Paddock, both of Maryville
• Tyler Lee Thomas, of Oliver Springs, and Cayla Paige Cannon, of Louisville
May 22
• Cody Lee Bradburn and Magan Elizabeth Mitchell, both of Maryville
• Anthony Charles Wilson and Madison Jade Morton, both of Maryville
• Timothy Ian Matusiewicz and Elizabeth Ann Jordan, both of Maryville
• Taylyn Ashley Webb and Cameron Lee Jameson, both of Friendsville
• Justin Ray Warren and Marissa Nicole Vincent, both of Mount Washington, Kentucky
• Jennifer Kate Silverstein and David Martin Himmel, both of New York, New York
• Flannery Faithanne Sanders, of Mattoon, Illinois, and Nolan Ray Carpenter, of Maryville
May 26
• Brandon Cole Hicks and Haley Leann Simerly, both of Seymour
• Chauntelle Bryauna Williams, of Maryville, and Travis Lee Hargis, of Knoxville
• Chase Mackenzie Buchanan and Alexandria Brianna Caldwell, both of Maryville
May 27
• Piper Shea Neubert, of Rockford, and Jesse Kayne Roberts, of Greenback
• Ralph Arthur Kennedy, of Maryville, and Sylvia Lynn Skotnicki, of Ecorse, Michigan
• Amy Michelle Lehman and Williams Wordsworth Pass, both of Louisville
May 28
• Brian David Cox and Rebecca Ann Clevenger, both of Maryville
• Vanessa Lee Pyl and Kevin Robert Taylor, both of Maryville
• Ryan Scott Moses, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Stephanie Nicole Peterson, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee
• Jose Alberto Santiago Jr. and Cindy Lynn Dickson, both of Alcoa
• Kevin Randall Thompson and Madeleine Alise Cantrell, both of Alcoa
• Jenifer Jean Lowe and Grant Gordon Rhodes, both of Louisville
May 29
• Taylor Rose Hayes and John Robert Watts, both of Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.