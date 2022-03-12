Marriage Licenses
Feb. 24
• Ricky Dwayne Click, 55, and Melissa Gayle Crabtree, 52, both of Greenback
Feb. 25
• Colton Walker Casto, 20, of Greenback, and Brianna Marie Jenkins, 20, of Maryville
• Denine Marie Collier, 51, and Dana Wade Collier, 68, both of Maryville
• Freddie Eugene Reagan, 64, and Patsy Gail Reagan, 64, both of Maryville
• Charity Grace Owings, 34, and Michael David Hopkins, 41, both of Maryville
• Marcus Matthew Valenti, 51, and Debby Denise Burchfield, 57, both of Maryville
• Chase Vincent Shaffer, 25, of Sevierville, and Savannah Jane Cook, 21, of Buckle
• John Wayne Rogers, 58, and Melissa Diane White, 55, both of Friendsville
March 1
• Allison Michelle Keir, 42, and Lester Matthew Carver, 38, both of Maryville
• Angela Kay Galyon, 23, and Coda Rain McCroy, 25, both of Rockford
March 2
• Donovan Shane Cooper, 19, Kenisha Cheyenne Moore, 24, both of Maryville
• Kaitlyn Maree Lowe, 23, and Dalton Scott Best, 26, both of Maryville
• Joseph James Stout Jr., 56, of Maryville, and Joan Marie Mathes, 54, of Knoxville
• Maria Mediatrix Lyke, 39, and Steve Harold Johnson, 48, both of Maryville
March 3
• Terrance Brandon Taylor, 22, of Louisville, and Brandy Elise Johnson, 21, of Maryville
• Emmanis Toussaint Houser, 24, and Megan Renee Covert, 22, both of Louisville
• Jonah Aaron Skinner, 22, and Elena Innerarity Roy, 18, both of Sevierville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.