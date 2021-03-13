Marriage Licenses
Feb. 25
• Timothy David Morgan Jr., 47, of Maryville, and Krystal Gayle Abston, 34, of Greenback
Feb. 26
• William Landon Backus, 64, of Louisville, and Teresa Kaye Crebs, 52, of Corryton
• Kylle Elaina Suttles, 19, of Maryville, and Christian Joseph Burkes, 21, of Louisville
March 1
• Melissa Ann Sizemore, 54, and Jerry Otis Click, 58, both of Maryville
March 2
• Douglas Eugene Myers, 46, and Stacy Lynn Dawson, 45, both of Madisonville
March 3
• Amanda Nicole Kohler, 31, and Grayson James McReynolds, 27, both of Knoxville
• Emily Rose Dowler, 31, and Steven Jesse Greene, 30, both of Maryville
• Kevin Chrisley Hurst, 36, and Summer Star Jones, 28, both of Maryville
March 4
• Dennis Michael Crossno, 43, and Shelly Jackson Redmond, 42, both of Louisville
• Andrew Tyler Calvert, 24, and Alexis Cheyenne Cartwright, 23, both of New Martinsville, West Virginia
