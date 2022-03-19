Marriage Licenses
March 3
• Destiny Cheyenne Brookshire, 19, and Zachary Kain Webster, 22, both of Maryville
• Kailey Ann Brown, 21, and Travis Dewayne Wilburn, 33, both of Maryville
March 4
• Olegario Macario Romo, 24, and Samantha Rae Trentham, 23, both of Seymour
• Rebecca Michelle Bebout, 31, and Matthew Joseph Peacock, 33, both of Maryville
• Bryce Andrew Pope, 37, and Sarah Elizabeth Foote, 31, both of Maryville
• Tristan Dale Nichols, 26, and Laura Leah Louise Dumas, 26, both of Rockford
March 7
• Amy Leighann Deaderick, 41, and Robert Hugh Harrell, 41, both of Rockford
• Miller Andrew Glenn, 30, and Rosalie Ann Mize, 40, both of Maryville
• Izic Austin Jeffers, 23, of Sevierville, and Eily Miller York, 22, of Friendsville
• Brittney Lynn Aslinger, 27, and Paul Brendan Mize, 48, both of Maryville
March 8
• Pamela Ann Teeple, 57, and Jesse Juarez, 48, both of Rockford
• Peter James Eagan, 50, and Melissa Renee Caldwell, 48, both of Maryville
March 9
• Zachary Allen Appleby, 26, and Gabriel Marie Schmalenberger, 24, both of Maryville
• Wesley Tyler Jones, 21, and Anastasia Rebekka Vaughn, 22, both of Maryville
• Jason Alan Brown II, 23, and Rebecca Heart Alfred, 21, both of Maryville
• Austin Randall Denton, 25, and Marcelline Ann Brunett, 26, both of Friendsville
March 10
• Jaron Elijah White, 24, and Jamie Ann Farnsworth, 23, both of Louisville
• Ted Clifford Taylor, 50, and Kimberly Jama Wells, 48, both of Maryville
• Claude Jerome Smithey, 74, and Roseine Louise Keough, 77, both of Maryville
• Kyna Elizabeth Walker, 40, and Timothy Dustin Burger, 39, both of Madisonville
• Parker Thompson Kelly, 26, and Kerri Hobbs, 26, both of Atlanta, Georgia
• Megan Danielle Brewer, 23, and Austin Hunter Dickens, 23, both of Maryville
March 11
• Shawn Douglas Dubey, 40, and Ashley Marie Hull, 32, both of Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.