Marriage Licenses
March 10
James Franklin Ray Wolfenbarger, 41, of Harriman, and Amanda Lynn Esbrandt, 45, of Friendsville
Joshua David Facemire, 29, and Reagan Nicole Newman, 25, both of Maryville
Stacy Lynn Witschen, 38, and Kenneth James Meyer, 44, of Rossville, Georgia
Bradley Allen Garrett, 37, and Stephanie Marie Boring, 33, both of Madisonville
Beverly Ann Zimmer, 56, and Kenneth Dale Walker, 63, both of Walland
Emily Nichole Arp, 24, and Chad Everett Johnson, 27, both of Maryville
Dalton Lee Hughes, 24, and Halie Lauren Deel, 23, both of Maryville
Nicholas James Orchid, 37, of Alcoa, and Sabrina Joann Howell, 34, of Beattyville, Kentucky
Joshua Bradley McDaniel, 36, and Kaci Deanna Collins, 30, both of Maryville
March 13
Ashley Marie Dummitt, 43, and Stephen Thomas Wilson, 44, both of Maryville
Joseph Allen Anderson, 18, of Walland, and Allison Raeann Cinque, 18, of Austin, Texas
Christopher Lee Helterbrand, 36, and Billie Joanne Sullivan, 28, both of Maryville
March 14
Morgan Grace Menard, 20, of Maryville, and Matthew Shelton McClure, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
Johnny Dean Phillips Jr., 55, and Lecia Gail Jones, 55, both of Greenback
Mary Beth Catherine Gebhardt, 39, and Trisha Hailey Welch, 38, both of Maryville
Jenny Rebecca Hill, 51, and Kevin Scott Perkins, 48, both of Maryville
James Richard Quinn, 40, and Jessica Lori Hackett, 49, both of Maryville
March 15
Jessica Lynn McCall, 25, and Robert Benjamin Johnson, 29, both of Maryville
Anthony Eugene Martin, 50, and Laura Marie Walker, 44, both of Englewood
Cailee Ellise Kenny, 23, and Jeremy David Huskey, 24, both of Alcoa
Meggan Janine Parrott, 19, of Louisville, and Hannah Elizabeth Moter, 19, of Grovetown, Georgia
March 16
Samuel Alexander Rampe, 28, and Jedda Leigh Benward, 26, both of Maryville
Jordan Madison Chapman, 24, and Kyle Alexander Ross, 24, both of Alcoa
Steven Coy Best, 60, and Larry Eldon Gorman, 51, both of Maryville
Kelly Dawn Ball, 29, and Michael Kevin Antony Petrizzo, 23, both of Maryville
March 17
Charles Andrew Chaney, 40, and Odalis Melody Chuc, 23, both of Maryville
Kodylee Deese Wallace, 24, of Louisville, and Hannah Lee Freeman, 22, of Maryville
