Marriage Licenses
March 11
• Madison Paige Seckel, 26, and Jonah David Lindley, 25, both of Seymour
March 12
• Michael Allen Willis, 60, and Roxanne Christine Watson, 55, both of Maryville
• Faith Leann Beason, 24, of Maryville, and Austin Floyd Strange, 24, of Jefferson City
• Ricky Allen Cromwell II, 37, of Maryville, and Brandi Nichole Brown, 34, of Louisville
• Chaning Blake Housley, 25, and Kalissa Brooke Gearig, 26, both of Maryville
• Chad Alexander Correll, 22, and Kathryn Renae Stillwell, 20, both of Maryville
• Kelsey Cierra Fuller, 22, and Matthew Shane Lord, 21, both of Maryville
March 15
• Benjamin Adam Malonee, 37, and Sheila Ann Brabson, 52, both of Knoxville
• Samantha Lennettee Sparks, 20, and Bill Erick Anderson, 23, both of Maryville
• Jimmy Lee Mckee, 45, and Abigail Louise Millsaps, 22, both of Maryville
• Dylan Lee Nygaard, 27, and Ruby Anne Cahpa, 30, both of Rockford
• Chase Lee Sutton, 29, of Maryville, and Alyssa Claire Scott, 30, of Knoxville
• Luke Truax Embree, 24, of Townsend, and Sydney Elizabeth Porder, 26, both of Maryville
• Crystal Nicole Goins, 35, and Deanna Lynn Heath, 42, both of Maryville
March 16
• Aaron Randall Prewitt, 26, and Angie Diane Emory, 24, both of Maryville
• Charles Michael Lowery, 24, of Maryville, and Bethany Eden Tumolo, 31, of Knoxville
• Paul Lewis Hatch, 51, and Catherine Alice Rodgers, 45, both of Maryville
• Grace Catherine Burgess, 28, and William Kelly Harrison, 31, both of Vass, North Carolina
March 17
• Kaleb Matthew Sutera, 26, and Haley Brooke Fuller, 25, both of Maryville
• Dustin Lee Conrad, 33, and Chris Nicole White, 30, both of Tallassee
March 18
• Weslee Rust Thompson, 44, and Rachel Leann Ogle, 38, both of Maryville
• Haleigh Melissa Cox, 24,of Vonore, and Ryan Chase Jones, 27, of Maryville
• Bryan Austin Gommel, 27, and Sierra Danielle Simmons, 25, both of Muncie, Indiana
• Annie Elizabeth Frazier, 21, and Brock Alexander James Harrison, 20, both of Maryville
• Trinity Michelle Alkire, 19, and Draven Rose Larrick, 20, both of Maryville
• Adam Christopher Wright, 34, and Stephanie Elaine Smith, 36, both of Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.