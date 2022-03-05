Marriage Licenses
Feb 18.
• Dalton Mills Elery, 25, and Bailey Brooke Payne, 22, both of Mt. Vernon, Missouri
• Mark Alexander Flanigan, 28, and Peyton McKaylin Ellison, 23, both of Maryville
• Stephen Lyn Melton, 46, and India Aziria Jade Smith, 31, both of Maryville
• Bradley Kendrick Levinger, 42, and Erin Alyse Baker, 33, both of Louisville
• Mashalia Jeanette Young, 57, and Dennis Scott Hutchison, 51, both of Walland
• Leann Kay Haley, 29, and Timothy Justin Whitley, 29, both of Townsend
• Madison Rose Albert, 19, and Jack Christopher Kawa, 19, both of Maryville
Feb. 22
• John Patrick Martin, 55, and Lisa Mary Sherman, 55, both of Maryville
• Ashley Michelle Nelson, 38, and William Matthew Cowan, 33, both of Maryville
• Elizabeth Theresa Terranova, 28, and Cody Allen Cravens, 28, both of Seymour
• Jennifer Lois Goodwin, 58, and Alex Wayne Carr, 59, both of Maryville
• Amber Lyn Seymour, 33, and Lee Joseph Lobello, 38, both of Louisville
• Pier Ellessee Bennett, 30, and John Wesly Martin, 40, both of Knoxville
• Jillian Dalee Alford, 22, and Axel Gaige Hollowell, 22, both of Maryville
