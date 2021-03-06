Marriage Licenses
Feb. 19
• Karen Sue Workman, 57, and Harry Martin Elkins, 46, both of Murray, Kentucky
• Christopher John Adams, 55, and Angela Marie Triano, 50, both of Knoxville
• Justin Michael Owen, 32, and Amanda Michelle Stocklin, 38, both of Maryville
• Ariana Lee Brogdon, 27, and Jacob Paul Bittles, 30, both of Maryville
Feb. 22
• Joshua Aaron Jones, 26, and Tara Leigh Blevins, 27, both of Maryville
• Kenneth Marquett Carrick, 46, and Kahla Morgan Jones, 31, both of Maryville
Feb. 23
• Hannah Christine Rudder, 19, and Noah David Perkins, 19, both of Louisville
• Nazario Corona Castillo, 31, and Irene Garcia Rincon, 31, both of Alcoa
• Ireland Mackenzie Murphy, 24, and Dakota Chase Payne, 25, both of Maryville
Feb. 24
• Kendra Brooke Hammond, 21, of Maryville, and Steven Alexander Reinbold, 20, of Louisville
• Randy Alan Jones, 66, of Louisville, and Lisa Carol Cross, 63, of Knoxville
• Jessica Nicole Grevin, 25, and Erick James Foglio, 25, both of Maryville
Feb. 25
• Stephanie Helen Homan, 25, of Maryville, and Cody Matthew Aslinger, 28, of Clinton
