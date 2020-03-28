Marriage Licenses
March 13
• Andrew Eugene Buchanan, 31, and Rachel Marie Goin, 30, both of Maryville
• James Thomas Laframboise, 22, and Katie Lea Yearwood, 21, both of Tellico Plains
• Meghan Elizabeth Kennedy, 24, and Christian Garrett Ward, 27, both of Maryville
• Christy Ann Jones, 56, of Maryville, and Kevin Gene Lollis, 61, of Alcoa
• Dustin Gregory Huffman, 35, and Casey Lynn Dawson, 33, both of Maryville
• Mark David Nitzband, 22, and Rebecca Lynn Vandergriff, 20, both of Maryville
March 16
• Justin Michael Edwards, 25, and Alexandra Rose Stiebeling, 23, both of Maryville
• Howard Michael Weiner, 67, of Knoxville, and Janis M. Strous Manno, 71, of Maryville
• Georgio Bertren Coffin, 28, and Audriona Dashe Revels, 28, both of Temple, Georgia
• Kathrynn Michelle Walker, 31, and Patrick Lynn Rogers, 29, both of Maryville
• Tia Nicole Cooper, 48, and Perry Carl Prichard, 51, both of Friendsville
• Korey Elizabeth Miles, 28, and Joshua Allen Hopkins, 26, both of Maryville
• Kristen Michelle Boling, 35, and Samuel Scott Hall, 35, both of Rockford
• Michael Wayne Colson, 41, and Sarah Lynn Harris, 47, both of Maryville
• Scottie Jerome Wyrick, 55, and Barbara Barbara Louise Nichols, 53, both of Rockford
• Jennifer Michelle Ricker, 47, and Jackie Harold Ealy, 66, both of Maryville
March 17
• Randall Lynn Garrett, 45, of Maryville, and Bridget Sue Bennett, 46, of Louisville
• Tina Marie Hundley, 48, of Walland, and Jason Anderson Christopher, 44, of Maryville
• J.J. Jedlicka Knight, 22, of Knoxville, and Edward Clark Gibson, 29, of Farragut
• Christopher Bernard Gies, 32, and Amanda Marie Chomenko, 31, both of Maryville
• Robert Houston Everett, 35, and Cyrena Christine Shepard, 39, both of Rockford
March 18
• Daniel Rogers Haid, 60, and Alice Danielle Asher, 50, both of Maryville
• Daniel Lee Moffatt, 28, of Maryville, and Jessica Katheryn Burnette, 25, of Lake City
March 19
• Tyler Lee Troutt, 26, and Devon Ariana Bzorgi, 27, both of Maryville
• William Eugene Broughton, 52, and Felicia Dawn Bonzo, 37, both of Wurtland, Kentucky
