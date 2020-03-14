Marriage Licenses
Feb. 28
• Gregory Lamar Stephens Jr., 26, and Aubriana Mercedes Bullock, 24, both of Maryville
• Jama Nicole Hammontree, 30, and Addison Scott Flynn, 29, both Greenback
March 2
• Alan Harold Hawk, 61, of Alcoa, and Teresa Elaine Bivens, 59, of Walland
• Caleb Wayne Johnson, 29, and Stephanie Darlene Webb, 42, both of Maryville
March 3
• Richard Martin Rogers Jr., 24, and Marley Jo Long, 25, both of Maryville
• Carson James Forester, 30, and Brandi Nicole Lakins, 35, both of Friendsville
March 4
• Bruce Anthony Britt, 64, and Brenda Renee Duncan, 50, both of Friendsville
• Christopher Shawn Lequire, 34, and Heather Renee Reagan, 34, both of Maryville
• Brian Jeffrey Waddell, 56, of Maryville, and Verita Amahorseya, 49, of Alcoa
• Richmond Keith Ivens, 26, and Chasity Marie Smart, 23, both of Maryville
March 5
• Taylor Marie Wagner, 26, and John Christopher Powers, 29, both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina
• Amanda Christine McCarver, 36, and Michael David Jones, 36, both of Maryville
