Marriage Licenses
March 6
• Joey Arnold Quiett, 53, and Genevie Clatero Antapaya, 26, both of Maryville
• Amy Frances Miller, 33, and Brian David George, 42, both of Maryville
• Michael Arthur Johnson, 49, and Jennifer Lynn Waddell, 30, both of Louisville
• Daniel Hayden Nunnally, 23, and Taylor Elizabeth Lawson, 25, both of Maryville
• Michael Shane Burchfield, 43, and Donna Nicolle Johnson, 40, both of Maryville
• Jessi Kie Sparks, 37, and Jason William Cummings, 39, both of Seymour
March 9
• Kristen Suzanne Howell, 27, and Matthew David Ward, 27, both of Knoxville
• Gaston Dwayne Mcbee, 33, and Melissa Lee Ann Dion, 30, both of Friendsville
• Theresa Marie Murphy, 70, and Michael Lee Murphy, 64, both of Greenback
• Jacquelyn Kay Correll, 63, of Philadelphia, Tennessee, and Gregory Stelly, 60, of Walland
• Haley Brianne Lail, 30, and Zachary Taylor Sutton, 28, both of Greenback
• Sean Brandon Morse, 21, and Jessica Faith Blauvelt, 22, both of Maryville
March 10
• Emily Michele Lowe, 31, of Jacksboro, and Tyler Daniel Moriarty, 30, of Alcoa
• Ashley Taylor White, 24, and Cody Michael Hill, 26, both of Maryville
• Larry Dewayne Gregory, 65, of Louisville, and Teresa Kay Whitehead, 54, of Maryville
March 11
• Tina Nicole Vananda, 31, and Jamie Dwayne Willocks, 33, both of Alcoa
• Baylee Michelle Asher, 23, of Knoxville, and Hollon Brackin Reed, 22, of Maryville
• Teresa Marie Hurst, 58, and Mark Edward Johnson, 60, both of Walland
• Sarah Lauren Ledbetter, 32, of Maryville, and Shawn Christopher Wilson-Smith, 25, of Walland
March 12
• David Wayne Basham, 52, and Margie Lynn Bradford, 71, both of Maryville
• Halie Deann Ownby, 24, and Dylan Drake Delozier, 22, both of Maryville
March 13
• Daniel Thomas Dietrich, 21, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, and Katlyn Marie Hawkins, 22, of Walland
