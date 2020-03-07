Marriage Licenses
Feb. 20
• Jeremiah Stanley Barton, 37, and Erica Renee Kirby, 23, both of Seymour
• Kenneth Wesley Davis, 49, of Knoxville, and Pamela Marie Davis, 56, of Maryville
• Patricia Justine Mabary, 28, and William Andrew Carroll, 31, both of Louisville
Feb. 21
• Gregory Vance Anderson, 19, and Cherokee Elizabeth Diane Paveglio, 18, both of Walland
• Samantha Gayle Bullock, 26, and David Lynn Parrott, 44, both of Rockford
Feb. 24
• William Luther Boring, 58, and Debbie Kay McDonald, 60, both of Rockford
• William Cody Whitehead, 31, and Samantha Gail Martin, 31, both of Maryville
• Samatha Sue Thomas, 32, and Stanlee Ronald Kniskern, 48, both of Maryville
• Daniel Scott Burris, 24, and Jennifer Leigh Lawson, 20, both of Townsend
Feb. 25
• Gary Stephen Free, 38, and Kimberly Marie Ward, 39, both of Friendsville
• Hakim Juma Peter Tabia, 49, and Ripai Elia Massete Vitorio, 46, both of Louisville
• Lorri May Davidson, 31, and David Wayne Hornback, 29, both of Maryville
• Serena Elaine Lucci, 23, and Peter Zechariah Antoniak, 23, both of Maryville
Feb. 26
• Christopher David Self, 34, and Terri Jean Frame, 32, both of Maryville
• Victoria Huynh, 24, and Quan Van Nguyen, 28, both of Maryville
• Ryan Thomas Porthouse, 38, and Megan McCoy, 27, both of Maryville
• Sandra Renee Kelley, 34, and Fred Allen Shuler, 30, both of Maryville
• Seth R. Carter, 29, and Betty Lee Campbell, 22, both of Maryville
Feb. 27
• Dustin Taylor Hill, 23, of Luttrell, and Catherine Elizabeth Sylvester, 23, of Maryville
