Marriage Licenses
April 24
• Justin Mikael Long, 21, and Logan Elizabeth Schaefer, 22, both of Maryville
April 27
• Samantha Jo Collins, 20, and Preston Kyle Fields, 22, both of Maryville
• Kylan James Wyckoff, 34, and Miran Jang, 32, both of Louisville
April 28
• Jack Reeves Walter, 21, of Knoxville, and Kaitlin Shelby Germain, 23, of Maryville
April 29
• Karli Lynn Ledesma, 25, and Zachary David Goldsboro, 25, both of Maryville
• Robert Gregory Williams, 32, and Brittany Irene Wolf, 31, both of Knoxville
• Garrett Martin Church, 23, and Christina Marie Casey, 22, both of Maryville
• Travis Trent Teffeteller, 28, and Rebekah Sue Hatcher, 23, both of Maryville
• Timothy Joe Richardson, 40, and April Nicole Tipton, 37, both of Greenback
April 30
• Elizabeth Nicole Lane, 26, and Zachary Austin Manis, 24, both of Maryville
• Dustin Ray Colwell, 26, of Morristown, and Kayla Mae Schmidt, 24, of Maryville
