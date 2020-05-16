Marriage Licenses
April 30
• Lori Ann Guzman, 52, of Nashville, and Richard Glenn Guzman, 55, of Lebanon
May 1
• Stephanie Lynne Davis, 32, and Jeffrey Kevin Morey, 38, both of Currituck, North Carolina
• Jason Patrick Mays, 23, and Savannah Katheleen Coppenger, 22, both of Maryville
• Joshua Freeman Wallace, 42, and Michelle Kaye Callon, 45, both of Maryville
• Walls Edward Ray Jr., 51, and Jennifer Kaye Goodson, 50, both of Maryville
• Charles Tyler Bland, 32, and Jennifer Elaine Herin, 33, both of Maryville
• William Franklin Beard, 49, and Donna Darlene Daniels, 43, both of Walland
• Mark Anderson Llewellyn, 37, of Madisonville, and Angela Sue Lemaire, 43, of Maryville
• Jeremy Lynn Murrell, 42, and Kelly Renee Lay, 35, both of Maryville
May 4
• Beverly Ann Davis, 54, and James Harvey Lewis, 65, both of Maryville
• Phillip Lee Hall, 71, of Louisville, and Kelly Hall Edmonds, 61, of Greenback
• Jared Samuel McDonald, 22, of Maryville, and Aimee Mary Esther Clark, 24, of Nashville
May 5
• John Bailey Armstrong Jr., 49, and Shawn Dale Anderson, 46, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana
• Kelly Shanae Young, 47, and Jason Ryan Boyd, 48, both of Maryville
• Randal Lee Croshaw, 48, and Carol Harless Wicks, 58, both of Friendsville
May 6
• Kaylee Alone Russell, 21, and Anna Grace Ford, 21, both of Alcoa
• Thomas Martin Carpenter, 53, and Kimberly Dawn Breeden, 54, both of Maryville
• Alicia Marie Kyle, 25, and Justin Michael Koehler, 27, both of Maryville
• Shannon William Garland, 44, and Angela Christine Eaton, 36, both of Maryville
• Tammy Lee Giles, 52, and Richard Gunter, 53, both of Maryville
• William Corey McCammon, 30, of Maryville, and Caitlyn Rose Travis, 29, of Crossville
• April Michelle Brooks, 41, and Rantcey Edwards, 37, both of Maryville
• Jordan Destiny Bradden, 28, and Travis Hall Pruett, 29, both of Maryville
• Daniel John Christiansen, 26, and Emma Jane Price, 23, both of Maryville
