May 4
Melissa Ann Sperry, 22, and Austin David Caughron-Coada, 22, both of Friendsville
May 5
Noah Matthew Brantley, 22, and Gabrielle Renae Erickson, 24, both of Maryville
Niccole Holcomb Pierce, 44, of Maryville, and Russell Lee Davis, 49, of Hull, Georgia
Kara Nicole Johnson, 21, and Eden Tyler Cate, 23, both of Maryville
James Michael Malis Irwin, 25, and Joselyn Carolina Amador Hernandez, 26, both of Maryville
Chelsey Lynn Fisher, 25, and James William Akins, 29, both of Louisville
Sara McKinley Williamson, 22, and Trevor Wayne Conner, 21, both of Maryville
May 8
Hannah Nicole Reagan, 28, of Walland, and Adam Richard Griffin, 27, of Seymour
Nicholas John Katzban, 45, and Laurin Elizabeth Finney, 38, both of Rockford
Elizabeth Grace Cody, 29, and Trey Holden McClanahan, 34, both of Tallassee
Joshua Christopher Long, 27, and Stephanie Joan Bogran, 36, both of Greenback
Alisa Nicole Sherman, 22, and Timothy David Myers, 36, both of Maryville
May 9
Joseph Derin Williams Jr., 34, of Knoxville, and Brittani Lashae Boring, 34, of Maryville
Abigail Carr Bailey, 23, and Connor Joseph Jacobs, 24, both of Nashville
Denise Carol Estrada, 57, and Douglas Warren Scott, 60, both of Peachtree City, Georgia
Acacia Brianne Costner, 20, and Anthony Bentley Herbert, 18, both of Townsend
Brian Joseph Smirl Jr., 20, and Sarah Jane Skidmore, 20, both of Maryville
William Mark Bennett, 56, and Debra Kaye Gregory, 58, both of Maryville
Timothy Dylan Keith, 31, and Caylor Ann Crockett, 25, both of Maryville
May 10
David Brian Byrd, 65, and Tammie Jean Hodge, 60, both of Maryville
Ryan Matthew Jorgensen, 27, and Kathryn Elani Miller, 28, both of Alcoa
Mozell Christine White, 60, and James Anthony Reagan, 51, both of Maryville
Drew Evan Wilmore, 22, and Brittany Jeanne Kauffman, 35, both of Louisville
Stephanie Nicole Galyon, 22, of Seymour, and Lane Chandler Clark, 25, of Maryville
Shannon Marie Mosher, 37, and Rufus Brown Watson, 37, both of Maryville
May 11
Todd Joseph Hasson, 44, and Kendra Danielle Corpier, 40, both of Maryville
Richard Lee Gosset, 42, and Christy Michelle Berry, 47, both of Louisville
Ann Ellis Beaver, 48, and Charles Edward Walters, 51, both of Knoxville
