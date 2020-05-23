Marriage Licenses
May 8
• Robert L. Wilson, 70, of Maryville, and Leigh Carol Bailey, 69, of Cullman, Alabama
• Darby Erica Alexander, 22, and Draven Rhea Bruhn, 24, both of Greenback
May 11
• Amanda Renea Fultz, 27, and Bradley William Llumbet, 29, both of Sweetwater
• Barbara Lorraine Shropshire, 51, and Raymond John Harrington, 60, both of Walland
• Michael Anthony Daugherty, 48, and Kristina Ann Campbell, 46, both of Maryville
• Dallas Jessica Robbins, 23, and Preston Hughston Presley, 23, both of Seymour
• Patricia Cheyenne Richardson, 24, and Lucas Andrew Hamilton, 25, both of Murfreesboro
• Sherry Linnette Knapp, 51, and Robert George Mann, 56, both of Maryville
May 12
• Joseph Alan Borovy, 31, and Elizabeth Jean Mendes, 29, both of Maryville
• Stephani Makenzie Ford, 25, of Knoxville, and Joshua Clifford Wills, 23, of Friendsville
• Meredith Shawn Maden, 48, and Brian Steven Moneymaker, 45, both of Rockford
• Kelli Deann Joines, 29, of Alcoa, and Gregory John Cassarella, 57, of Madisonville
May 13
• Cory James Williams, 34, and Christine Elizabeth Richardson, 31, both of Walland
• Kassie Lynn Huffman, 28, and Benjamin Heath Burchfield, 35, both of Greenback
• Shane Daniel Weakley, 22, of Walland, and Hannah Elizabeth Trout, 22, of Maryville
May 14
• Dawson Tucker Biddle, 21, and Avery Rochelle Shaffer, 18, both of Seymour
• Travis Glen Yoakum, 26, and Abigail Faith Goss, 22, both of Maryville
• James Clinton Barlow, 61, of Sparta, Tennessee, and Michele Renee Self, 61, of Maryville
• Ashley Estelle Bentley, 40, and Jason Allen Prater, 38, both of Alcoa
• Arbor Elizabeth Phillips, 23, of Maryville, and Adam Blake Diggs, 23, of Knoxville
