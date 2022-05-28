Marriage Licenses
May 13
• Timothy Douglas Chestnut, 31, of Crossville, and Alisha Mae Jackson, 32, of Maryville
• Caitlyn Michelle Lea Dunlap, 26, and Christian Lamar Hicks, 24, both of Maryville
• Amanda Nicole Dorsey, 35, and Emanuel Fern Gribble, 37, both of Louisville
• Amy Lynn Abbasse, 47, and Douglas Wayne Schout, 44, both of Byron Center, Michigan
• Nicole Christine Avery, 32, and Todd Christopher Schott, 36, both of Yale, Michigan
• Emily Elizabeth Hagerman, 29, and Ryan Michael King, 28, both of Maryville
• Paul Leonard Monroe, 50, of Maryville, and Michele Lynn Bingham, 51, of Harriman
• Christopher Lynn Walker, 34, and Angela Nicole Fye, 39, both of Alcoa
• Joshua Michael Wheeler, 29, and Abigail Nicole Eiermann, both of Knoxville
• Ashton Noelle Bradley, 22, and Austin Wade Ray, 22, both of Maryville
May 16
• Aayush Rameshbhai Patel, 26, and Khushi Jigneshkumar Patel, 22, both of Maryville
• Kristin Rhea Irwin, 30, Devin Michael White, 24, both of Maryville
• Sarah Kathryn Potter, 28, of Tallassee, and Jon Cameron Johnson, 31, of Knoxville
• Dakota Wayne Giles, 22, of Crossville, and Rachel Anne Garland, 42, of Rockford
• Gregg Lee Murray, 66, of Walland, and Deborah Jean Odell, 67, of Maryville
• Mark David Snider, 27, and Jessica Denise Creasy, 26, both of Maryville
• Lisa Marie Ingle, 47, and Chad Allen Williams, 50, both of Knoxville
• Jerica Taylor Morton, 23, of Luttrell, and Cheyenne Parker Kitts, 26, of Maynardville
May 17
• Bethany Sha Evans, 27, and Jonathen Chanze Pritchett, 28, both of Sweetwater
• Lindsay Paige Phillips, 32, and Timothy Lynn Wilson, 32, both of Maryville
• John Michael Tamez, 35, and Dystini Marie Garcia, 31, both of Maryville
• Justin Collier Sailors, 22, of Maryville, and Sarah Elizabeth Hawk, 22, Dandridge
May 18
• Sarah Ashley Kaysosingh, 20, and Justin Daniel Cook, 32, both of Maryville
• Hunter Perry Weismore, 23, and Tara Ann Shields, 24, both of Maryville
• Justin Ryan Lawson, 29, of Maryville, and Taylor Ann Owens, 27, of Greenback
• Annastasia Marie Yoder, 24, and Bryan Akira Yoshida, 26, both of Nashville
• Michael Chase Everett, 27, and Riley Kate Carpenter, 24, both of Louisville
