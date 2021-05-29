Marriage Licenses
May 14
• Jayne Elissa Renfro, 23, of Sevierville, and Daniel Ray Dennis, 24, of Cleveland
• Robi Kristine Walker, 24, of Friendsville, and Jacob Russell Long, 24, of Maryville
• Amber Michelle Patterson, 27, and Victor Hugo Palacios, 23, both of Alcoa
• William Garrett Luke, 24, and Megan Lee Walden, 24, both of Maryville
• Marvin Clark Prewitt, 65, and Melissa Ann Mullen, 60, both of Louisville
May 17
• Simon Peter Taylor, 18, of Friendsville, and Audrey Hope Davis, 19, of Maryville
• Elliot Keith Baz, 31, of Oak Ridge, and Mckenzi Nicole Kizer, 25, of Lenoir City
May 18
• Shannon Ashley Freano, 42, and Christopher Michael Buchanan, 46, both of Maryville
• Matthew Graydon Sentell, 24, and Michaela Brooke Hearon, 24, both of Maryville
• Emily Mary Anderton, 25, and Robert Tolby Graham, 24, both of Maryville
• Jake Conway Hutsell, 30, and Katherine Jane Daniel, 26, both of Maryville
May 19
• Holly Kathryn Faulkner, 22, and Shawn Patrick Baldwin, 23, both of Maryville
• Christopher James Potenza, 50, and Leigh Ann Wendt, 51, both of Maryville
