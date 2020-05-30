Marriage Licenses
May 15
• Sydney Kohl Durbin, 21, and Danny Wayne Slatter, 24, both of Maryville
• Corey Ryan Dillow, 18, of Louisville, and Caitlin Ginny Moore, 24, of Friendsville
• Kelsey Paige Sellers, 25, and Dylan Tyler Gumm, both of Maryville
• Randy David Johnson, 51, and Tammy S. Chapin, 49, both of Maryville
• Stephen Craig Scott, 53, and Cynthia Jean Kerr, 60, both of Maryville
May 18
• Jimmie Burl Griffin, 64, and Lori Elizabeth Stacy, 54, both of Englewood
• Robert Wayne Jackson, 47, and Tammy K. Elder, 49, both of Maryville
• Brandi Nicole Christopher, 35, and Christopher Lee Goins, 35, both of Alcoa
May 19
• Stephanie Dawn Taylor, 41, and Keith Alan Blevins, 46, both of Maryville
• Luiza Cunha Costa, 26, and Ashley Charles Bleich, 29, both of New York City
• Brittany Danielle Cates, 31, and Carneal William Lytle, 36, both of Louisville
May 20
• Kevin Andrew Painter, 45, and Vanessa Lyn Sparks, 35, both of Maryville
May 21
• Bradley Kyle Carpenter, 51, and Rhonda Terry Bennett, 55, both of Maryville
