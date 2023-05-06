Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
April 20
Lonni R. Smith, 30, and Matthew J. Carriker, 38, both of Seymour
April 21
Ryo Ogawa, 28, of Knoxville, and Laura Michelle Goggans, 26, of Louisville
Robyn Ann Peters, 46, and Jameson Ezra Wilder, 43, both of Walland
Chelsea Ann Hart, 31, and Ricky Van Murrell, 33, both of Maryville
Sammy Ray Humphrey, 55, and Rebecca Dennis Collins, 58, both of Alcoa
Austin Terry, 26, of Maryville, and Danielle Munoz-Williams, 30, of Oneida
Trenton Dale Willis, 59, and Reynalyn Manguera Atienza, 32, both of Seymour
Larry Asbury Jr., 55, and Wilma Jean Tate, 63, both of Alcoa
April 24
William Blake Bivens, 21, and Jonathon Mark Crumley, 32, both of Maryville
Robert Anthony Dixon, 28, and Shannon Marie Fields, 23, both of Maryville
Oscar Orlando Licona, 27, and Glenda Xiomara Garcia, 28, both of Knoxville
David Allan Garland, 67, of Townsend, and Charlotte Dale Thompson, 45, of Ocilla, Georgia
April 25
Joseph E. Lanser, 64, and Patricia G. Elias, 59, both of Cincinnati, Ohio
Samantha Renae McConkey, 23, and Adam Joseph Ringuette, 24, both of Maryville
Nixon Javier Osario, 28, and Alejandra Nayarix Bustamante, 27, both of Sevierville
Crystal Dawn Evans, 50, and Jon Michael Tipton, 44, both of Maryville
Haley Morgan Covert, 20, and John Thomas Holloway, 20, both of Maryville
April 26
Kacey Lauren Russell, 31, and Michael Dwayne Smith, 32, both of Maryville
Austin Russell Traylor, 22, and Karlee Shea Henderson, 20, both of Greenback
Sergio Adalid Suarez Navarro, 34, and Glenda Suyapa Navarro Matute, 40, both of Rockford
April 27
Tiffany Lynn Romines, 34, and Jonathan William Little, 35, both of Maryville
Anthony Michael Joyce, 33, and Sarah Ann Smolka, 34, both of Lewistown, Montana
David Marion Ervin, 77, of Maryville, Phyllis June Dillard Broyles, 79, of Louisville
Matthew Schuyler Bolinger, 26, and Kendra Nikole Bradburn, 19, both of Maryville
Jaime Vincent Lopez, 31, and Jaime Michelle Morrison, 31, both of Louisville
Elishia Danielle Domiano, 31, and Jesus Antonio Garcia, 37, both of Maryville
Harley Katherine Matthews, 28, and Andrew Charles Landguth, 29, both of Maryville
