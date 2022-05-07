Marriage Licenses

April 22

• Erik Joshua Wagoner, 34, and Chantalle Mae Young, 28, both of Seymour

• Jamie Lynn Bear, 29, of Walland, and Jackie Dale Rhea Armstrong, 38, of Maryville

• Derrick Jason Weber, 36, and Tabatha Lynn Roupe, 42, both of Crouse, North Carolina

• Deshae Dawn Wishoun, 22, and Dylan Teffeteller, 25, both of Maryville

• Martin G. Tharp, 87, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Juanita Evelyn Jordan, 75, of San Angelo, Texas

• Heather Danielle Murphy, 37, and Jeromy Blake Gahagan, 48, both of Maryville

• Kelsey Nicole Brewer, 27, of Townsend, and Joshua David Blair, 34, of Maryville

April 25

• Thomas Wayne Hilty, 45, Maryville, and Bethany Autumn Hatcher, 24, of Tallassee

• Elizabeth Rose Parker, 27, and Jake Morgan Wasserman, 30, both of Chicago, Illinois

April 26

• Zouhir Chbakou, 36, and Tiffany Lea Ann Anderson, 34, both of Alcoa

• Ashtyn Nichole Cooper, 25, and Christian Taylor White, 26, both of Louisville

• Tyler Quenton McCarter, 28, and Autumn Leah Peacock, 24, both of Maryville

April 27

• Isaac Lee Brown, 29, of Knoxville, and Briana Alyce Wood, 24, of Maryville

April 28

• Lee Wayne Cantwell, 64, and Mary Melissa Dishman, 58, both of Walland

• Samantha Noelle McMurray, 30, and Cory Clay Summers, 32, both of Maryville

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.